Spring Creek Capital LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,829 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at $11,592,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,166,000.

OTCMKTS HCCC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

