Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $6.32 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,801,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

PSAG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,322. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.