SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44.
About SQI Diagnostics
Read More: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.