SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

