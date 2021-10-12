SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $224,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.