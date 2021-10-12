SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

