SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $21,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,760,000 after purchasing an additional 896,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

SSRM stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

