St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

