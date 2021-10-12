Stacks Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.51 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $236.29 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00058082 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00093274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00119162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,959,191 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

