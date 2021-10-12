Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 167.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $68,240.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $100,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $339,896.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $207,986.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,721 shares of company stock worth $15,016,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $329.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.18. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.