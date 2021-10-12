Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.06

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 73.60 ($0.96). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94), with a volume of 731,731 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £285.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

