Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.08.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

