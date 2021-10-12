Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 65,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,547. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

