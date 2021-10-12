Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $755,746.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00216051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00093448 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

