State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $690.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $654.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $703.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.