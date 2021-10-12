State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $2.23 Million in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

PWP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PWP stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $255.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.