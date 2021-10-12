State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of The Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.