State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 33,900 Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 9.0% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth about $14,358,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $647,895.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

