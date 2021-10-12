State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 84,500 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $30,689,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $25,326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 296.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after buying an additional 547,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

DNMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.