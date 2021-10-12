State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 135,119 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,119 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.34% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $773.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.