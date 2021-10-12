State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

