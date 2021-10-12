stETH Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

