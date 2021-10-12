Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 27,231 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $77,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $276.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.