Stifel Financial Corp Buys 22,224 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $57,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

