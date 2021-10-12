Stifel Financial Corp Buys 65,629 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,629 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $54,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

