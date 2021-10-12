Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,437 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,312 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $50,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $185.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $126.80 and a 1-year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

