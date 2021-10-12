Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

