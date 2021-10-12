Strike Market Capitalization Achieves $158.47 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Strike has a market capitalization of $158.47 million and approximately $84.05 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.02 or 0.00092756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00057162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00119426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,152.84 or 0.99994870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.18 or 0.05924468 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.