Summitry LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,445 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,020. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

