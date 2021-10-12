Summitry LLC Has $33.20 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Summitry LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned about 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $33,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,210,000 after buying an additional 92,647 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $496.35. 1,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $558.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

