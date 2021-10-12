Summitry LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 3.1% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $50,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,474.79. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,292.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,297.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

