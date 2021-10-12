Summitry LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summitry LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.0% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

GOOGL traded down $39.62 on Tuesday, reaching $2,738.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,791.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2,525.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

