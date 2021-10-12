Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

