Swarm Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (BZZ)

Swarm (CURRENCY:BZZ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Swarm has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $7.69 million worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00006080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00220542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00094615 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 68,707,647 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

