Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 170 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 180. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 187 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $20.97.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

