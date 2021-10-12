Syscoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.42 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $166.31 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00297851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,528,172 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

