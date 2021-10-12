Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,908 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

TPR stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

