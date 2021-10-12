Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,639 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $562.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

