Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Up 5.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 37,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,377,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $584.77 million, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 1,084,841 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 620,706 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,804,368 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,922,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

