TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$68.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.41.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$63.51. 1,246,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,031. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$65.44.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 earnings per share for the current year.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

