TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on TeamViewer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

