TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $6.30 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

