Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGLS stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

