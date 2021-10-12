Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Shares Down 1.4%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78. 1,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecogen Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

