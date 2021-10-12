Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $25,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.26.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,601. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

