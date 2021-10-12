Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 15,373 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.5% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $547.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,857. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $630.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

