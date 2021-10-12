Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 4,316 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 128,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $4,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

NASDAQ IMAB traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.79. 3,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.