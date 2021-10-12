Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $317,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 79.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $284,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $354.14 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.