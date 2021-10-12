Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
