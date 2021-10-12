Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $43.90

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $43.90 or 0.00076951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $87.22 million and $14.33 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00213534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00094328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,067,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,987,039 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

