Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) vs. Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Financial Analysis

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 6.06 -$13.55 million $0.46 24.26 Tellurian $37.43 million 40.37 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -7.63

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -11.78% 5.09% 3.80% Tellurian -173.31% -63.23% -33.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Earthstone Energy and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60 Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57

Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 44.27%. Tellurian has a consensus target price of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 80.71%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Earthstone Energy.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Tellurian on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

